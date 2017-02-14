Louisville Cardinals Down APSU Men’s Tennis 7-0

APSU Sports Information

Louisville, KY – The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team dropped a 7-0 decision Tuesday afternoon at Louisville in the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center.

The Cardinals took an early lead for the doubles point taking the No. 1 match 6-4.

The doubles point game down to the No. 3 match with Louisville’s Fredrik Moe and Clement Filho having to win the set in the tiebreaker, 7-6 (10-3), over APSU’s Alex Kartsonis and Chad Woodham.

Louisville swept through the singles matches without dropping a set to pick up the win.

The Govs fall to 2-5 on the season and will return to action on Saturday, February 18th at 2:00pm against IUPUI back in Clarksville at the APSU Indoor Tennis Courts.

Box Score

Louisville 7, Austin Peay 0

Singles

1. Nicolas Rouanet (LOU-MT) def. Manuel Montenegro (APSU) 6-0, 6-2

2. Parker Wynn (LOU-MT) def. Almantas Ozelis (APSU) 6-0, 6-4

3. Ciro Lampasas (LOU-MT) def. Aaron Jumonville (APSU) 6-2, 6-4

4. George Hedley (LOU-MT) def. Alex Kartsonis (APSU) 6-2, 6-0

5. Brandon Lancaster (LOU-MT) def. Aleh Drobysh (APSU) 6-0, 6-1

6. Sean Donohue (LOU-MT) def. James Mitchell (APSU) 6-2, 6-0

Doubles

1. Sean Donohue/C. Morin-Kougoucheff (LOU-MT) def. Almantas Ozelis/Aleh Drobysh (APSU) 6-4

2. Aaron Jumonville/Manuel Montenegro (APSU) def. George Hedley/Ciro Lampasas (LOU-MT) 7-5

3. Fredrik Moe/Clement Filho (LOU-MT) def. Alex Kartsonis/Chad Woodham (APSU) 7-6 (7-3)

Match Notes:

Austin Peay 2-5

Louisville Men’s Tennis 5-3

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2,3); Singles (5,4,2,6,1,3)

