|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Louisville Cardinals Down APSU Men’s Tennis 7-0
APSU Sports Information
Louisville, KY – The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team dropped a 7-0 decision Tuesday afternoon at Louisville in the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center.
The Cardinals took an early lead for the doubles point taking the No. 1 match 6-4.However, the Govs made things interesting after Aaron Jumonville and Manuel Montenegro defeated George Hedley and Ciro Lampasas 7-5 in the No. 2 match.
The doubles point game down to the No. 3 match with Louisville’s Fredrik Moe and Clement Filho having to win the set in the tiebreaker, 7-6 (10-3), over APSU’s Alex Kartsonis and Chad Woodham.
Louisville swept through the singles matches without dropping a set to pick up the win.
The Govs fall to 2-5 on the season and will return to action on Saturday, February 18th at 2:00pm against IUPUI back in Clarksville at the APSU Indoor Tennis Courts.
Box Score
Louisville 7, Austin Peay 0
Singles
1. Nicolas Rouanet (LOU-MT) def. Manuel Montenegro (APSU) 6-0, 6-2
2. Parker Wynn (LOU-MT) def. Almantas Ozelis (APSU) 6-0, 6-4
3. Ciro Lampasas (LOU-MT) def. Aaron Jumonville (APSU) 6-2, 6-4
4. George Hedley (LOU-MT) def. Alex Kartsonis (APSU) 6-2, 6-0
5. Brandon Lancaster (LOU-MT) def. Aleh Drobysh (APSU) 6-0, 6-1
6. Sean Donohue (LOU-MT) def. James Mitchell (APSU) 6-2, 6-0
Doubles
1. Sean Donohue/C. Morin-Kougoucheff (LOU-MT) def. Almantas Ozelis/Aleh Drobysh (APSU) 6-4
2. Aaron Jumonville/Manuel Montenegro (APSU) def. George Hedley/Ciro Lampasas (LOU-MT) 7-5
3. Fredrik Moe/Clement Filho (LOU-MT) def. Alex Kartsonis/Chad Woodham (APSU) 7-6 (7-3)
Match Notes:
Austin Peay 2-5
Louisville Men’s Tennis 5-3
Order of finish: Doubles (1,2,3); Singles (5,4,2,6,1,3)
SectionsSports
TopicsAaron Jumonville, Aleh Drobysh, Alex Kartsonis, Almantas Ozelis, APSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Men's Tennis, APSU Sports, APSU Tennis, APSU Tennis Center, Austin Peay State University, Bass-Rudd Tennis Center, Cardinals, Chad Woodham, Ciro Lampasas, Clarksville TN, Clement Filho, Fredrick Moe, George Hedley, Governors, Govs, IUPUI, James Mitchell, Louisville, Louisville KY, Manuel Montenegro, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed