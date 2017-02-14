Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office swears in Seven Jail Deputies

Clarksville, TN – Family, friends, and coworkers proudly watched as Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson conducted a swearing in ceremony for seven new jail deputies Monday afternoon.

William Baldwin, Austin Brown, Eliel Barbosa, John Ravis, Ryan Stach, Michelle Wacker, and Kristen Mendes have all been assigned to the Detention Division.

Other recent new hires include Dyonlzy Blonski and Joel Kuan Jr. They have been assigned to work as clerks in booking.

