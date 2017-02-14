Planters Bank Presents to show Gone with the Wind at the Roxy Regional Theatre this Sunday, February 19th

“Planters Bank Presents…” Film Series

Clarksville, TN – The “Planters Bank Presents…” film series next movie is one of the most iconic and well-known love stories in cinematic history “Gone With The Wind”. This movie will be shown this Sunday, February 19th, 2017 at the Roxy Regional Theatre at 2:00pm.

Based on the novel by Margaret Mitchell, this classic epic of the American South tells the story of Scarlett O’Hara (Vivien Leigh), the strong-willed daughter of a Georgia plantation owner, from her romantic pursuit of the married Ashley Wilkes (Leslie Howard) to her marriage to Rhett Butler (Clark Gable).

Admission to each film in the “Planters Bank Presents…” series is $5.00 (cash or check only). Tickets are on sale now at the Roxy Regional Theatre box office. Any remaining tickets will be available at the door one hour prior to showtime.

Normal box office hours are 9:00am-2:00pm, Monday through Friday.

Popcorn and bottled water will be available as concessions.

This film series at the Roxy Regional Theatre is made possible by the generous support of Planters Bank and the Clarksville-Montgomery County Arts & Heritage Development Council.

The Roxy Regional Theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Clarksville, TN.

