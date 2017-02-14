|
TBI indicts Former First Presbyterian Church treasurer Connie Parker for theft in Clarksville
Nashville, TN – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agents have obtained an indictment for a Clarksville woman accused of stealing approximately half a million dollars from the church for which she worked.
At the request of 19th District Attorney General John Carney, TBI Special Agents began investigating Connie Parker (DOB 2-15-46) on August 18th, 2016. During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that, while serving as Treasurer for First Presbyterian Church in Clarksville from 2010 to 2016, Parker stole approximately $498,000.
The investigation further revealed Parker manipulated accounting reports to the church’s board in an attempt to mask the crime.
The church no longer employs Parker.
On February 6th, the Montgomery County Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging Parker with one count of Theft over $250,000. Today, authorities arrested her and booked her into the Montgomery County Jail on $50,000 bond.
