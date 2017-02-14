|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: AAA reports Gas Prices Stay Steady Newer: Fileless, Almost Invisible Malware Reportedly Infecting At Least 140 Banks, Organizations Globally »
Three possible landing sites selected for NASA’s 2020 Mars Rover
Written by DC Agle
Pasadena, CA – Participants in a landing site workshop for NASA’s upcoming Mars 2020 mission have recommended three locations on the Red Planet for further evaluation.
The three potential landing sites for NASA’s next Mars rover include Northeast Syrtis (a very ancient portion of Mars’ surface), Jezero crater, (once home to an ancient Martian lake), and Columbia Hills (potentially home to an ancient hot spring, explored by NASA’s Spirit rover).Mars 2020 is targeted for launch in July 2020 aboard an Atlas V 541 rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.
The rover will conduct geological assessments of its landing site on Mars, determine the habitability of the environment, search for signs of ancient Martian life, and assess natural resources and hazards for future human explorers.
It will also prepare a collection of samples for possible return to Earth by a future mission.
NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory will build and manage operations of the Mars 2020 rover for the NASA Science Mission Directorate at the agency’s headquarters in Washington.
More information on the landing sites can be found at:
http://mars.nasa.gov/mars2020/mission/timeline/prelaunch/landing-site-selection/
For more information about NASA’s Mars programs, visit:
SectionsTechnology
TopicsAtlas V Rocket, Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Columbia Hills, DC Agle, earth, Florida, Jezero Crater, Mars, Mars 2020 Rover, NASA, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, NASA's Science Mission Directorate, NASA's Spirit Rover, National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Pasadena CA, Red Planet, Syrtis, washington d.c.
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed