Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball falls 76-69 at SIU Edwardsville

Edwardsville, IL – Four players reached double-digit scoring totals for Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team in a 76-69 loss at SIU Edwardsville, Wednesday, in the Vadalabene Center.

Leading the quartet was senior center Tearra Banks, who recorded 25 points on 10-of-19 shooting.

Days after scoring a career-high 14 points at Murray State, sophomore guard Keisha Gregory increased her mark with 16 against the Cougars.

Rounding out APSU’s top four scorers were redshirt sophomore guard Falon Baker (13 points) and senior forward Beth Rates (10).

The Governors (12-14, 6-7 OVC) began the game on fire, hitting their first four shots which included threes by Gregory and Baker. They would ultimately shoot 54 percent in the opening period, but SIUE had an answer defensively in the second to take a 33-30 lead into the break.

A three-pointer by Gregory with two seconds remaining in the third period cut the deficit to two after SIUE previously led by as much as nine points. At the 7:10 mark of the fourth, a layup by Banks would give APSU a 57-56 lead, its first since the midway point of the second quarter.

However, the Cougars went on to outscore the Govs 24-19 in the final stanza.

Game Notes

With her 25 points, Banks is now 68 points away from moving to seventh in all-time scoring over Amanda Behrenbrinker.

Rates rejected one shot in the contest, giving her 123 career blocks. She is now two away from moving to second in APSU history over Behrenbrinker. The senior was also one rebound shy of recording her fifth career double-double.

Baker’s three-pointer in the first period extends her streak to eight games with at least one made in a single-game.

Junior point guard Bri Williams led the team in assists (six) and steals (two).

Austin Peay outrebounded the Cougars 37-31.

Up Next for APSU Govs

Austin Peay begins its final homestand when it hosts Eastern Illinois, 4:00pm, Saturday, at the Dunn Center. The game will be Senior Night as Banks, Rates, April Rivers and Jacey Scott will be recognized prior to tip-off.

