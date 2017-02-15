Fort Campbell’s Blanchfield Army Community Hospital to observe Presidents Day

Fort Campbell, KY – In honor of the national observance of Presidents Day, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) personnel will observe the federal holiday Monday, February 20th, 2017.

All Soldier and Patient-Centered Homes (primary care services) are scheduled to operate on a normal schedule on the Day of No Scheduled Activities Friday, February 17th. BACH specialty services will be closed Friday, February 17th, with the exception of the Women’s Health Clinic and Child and Family Behavioral Health.

Both services will see their scheduled patients Friday.

BACH pharmacies at Fort Campbell will operate on a DONSA schedule Friday, February 17th.

The Town Center Pharmacy will be open from 8:00am to 5:00pm; the Main Pharmacy within the hospital will be open from 8:00am to 4:00pm; Byrd will open from 8:00am to 4:00pm; and LaPointe and Campbell Army Airfield Pharmacies will be closed.

Screaming Eagle Medical Home’s Pharmacy, next to Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville, will be open normal operating hours. The Town Center Pharmacy will operate normal Saturday hours February 18th.

All Patient and Soldier-Centered Medical Homes, specialty services and pharmacies close on federal holidays. The hospital remains open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year for emergency services, inpatient care, and labor and delivery services.

Appointments may be scheduled or canceled 24 hours a day, seven days a week at www.TRICAREonline.com. Some medical concerns may be resolved through a telephone consultation by sending an Army Medicine Secure Message through Relay Health at http://mil.relayhealth.com for registered users, calling the Nurse Advise Line at 1-800-874-2273, Option 1 or contacting the Appointment Line Call Center at 270.798.4677 or 931.431.4677.

