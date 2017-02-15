Montgomery County Animal Care and Control waves adoption fees through February 18th

Montgomery County, TN -Montgomery County Animal Care and Control is waiving adoption fees during the week of Valentine’s Day (February 13th-18th) to help unite pets with their sweethearts. Animals who are already spayed or neutered can go home for $12.00. Adoption fees will be waived for the entire week.

In addition, a discounted microchipping event will be held Saturday, February 18th from 10:00am to 4:00pm.

All pets can be microchipped for $15.00.

In addition, the Humane Society of Clarksville – Montgomery County is generously spaying and neutering pit bulls and pitty mixes adopted from Montgomery County Animal Care and Control this week and continuing until all funds are exhausted. Last year’s partnership resulted in 25 pit bulls finding wonderful new families!!!

Animals that are microchipped during this event will be placed in MCAC’s database to ensure they can be returned home if they are ever lost in the area. For more information, call 931.648.5750. About Montgomery County Animal Control The mission of Montgomery County Animal Care and Control is to promote and enforce the humane treatment of our animal population as well as a dedication to rabies eradication, reducing animal euthanasia and controlling the pet population through a cooperative effort with the community. You can contact Montgomery County Animal Care and Control by phone at 931.648.5750. MCACC is located at 616 North Spring Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. You can visit their website at www.mcgtn.org/animal-control

