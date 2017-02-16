Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

APSU University Advancement relocates to Jenkins building on College Street

February 16, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University Office of University Advancement began the process of moving to its new home at 318 College Street on Friday, February 11th.

The building has been formally named the Jenkins Building, in honor of the support provided by the Jenkins family, who owned the property prior to the University acquisition of the property.

The Office of University Advancement moved into the Jenkins Building in February 2017. (Beth Lowary, APSU)

The Office of University Advancement moved into the Jenkins Building in February 2017. (Beth Lowary, APSU)

This marks the first permanent use of the University’s recently acquired 11-acre college street expansion. A formal grand-opening is being planned for the facility.

University Advancement was previously located inside the Browning Building on Austin Peay’s Clarksville campus. The College Street location enables University Advancement to be more accessible, with improved parking and accessibility for alumni, business and community partners.

A campus master-plan is being developed to determine the use of the remaining facilities purchased with the property.

For media requests, contact Bill Persinger, public relations and marketing executive director, at 931.221.7459 or persingerb@apsu.edu.


Sections

Education

Topics

, , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives