APSU University Advancement relocates to Jenkins building on College Street

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University Office of University Advancement began the process of moving to its new home at 318 College Street on Friday, February 11th.

The building has been formally named the Jenkins Building, in honor of the support provided by the Jenkins family, who owned the property prior to the University acquisition of the property.

This marks the first permanent use of the University’s recently acquired 11-acre college street expansion. A formal grand-opening is being planned for the facility.

University Advancement was previously located inside the Browning Building on Austin Peay’s Clarksville campus. The College Street location enables University Advancement to be more accessible, with improved parking and accessibility for alumni, business and community partners.

A campus master-plan is being developed to determine the use of the remaining facilities purchased with the property.

For media requests, contact Bill Persinger, public relations and marketing executive director, at 931.221.7459 or persingerb@apsu.edu.

