Austin Peay State University Campus Police launch new LiveSafe app for APSU Campus Community
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University has contracted with LiveSafe to provide a new, easy-to-use safety app that allows students, faculty and staff to quickly and conveniently communicate with APSU Campus Police.
To encourage individuals to download this important new tool, APSU Campus Police is hosting a LiveSafe contest February 15th-22nd, with one APSU student participant’s name and one APSU faculty or staff participant’s name being drawn to win an iPad mini.
To participate in the contest:
Members of the APSU community can download the free LiveSafe App at http://bit.ly/APSUSafe
Before sending the message, be sure to enter your name, the location or another detail in the field box that asks for “non-emergency details.” Winners will be selected at random.
LiveSafe, the world’s leading mobile safety communications platform, was founded by Shy Pahlevani, a victim of a violent robbery, and Kristina Anderson, the most injured survivor of the Virginia Tech shootings. The company’s app is used at educational institutions across the country, including Duke University, Georgetown University and the University of Southern California.
The new app allows users to:
For more information, visit the APSU Campus Police’s LiveSafe webpage, at www.apsu.edu/police
