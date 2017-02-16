Clarksville-Montgomery County Education Foundation Awards Nearly $23,000 in Great Idea Grants to Local Educators

Clarksville, TN – For the past eight years, the Clarksville-Montgomery County Education Foundation has offered Clarksville Montgomery County School System educators the opportunity to compete for funds that benefit their classrooms and special projects in a non-traditional way.

This year, 25 out of 65 applicants were awarded up to $1,000 each to implement their ideas, which will impact CMCSS students both directly and indirectly. Awards received were based on a competitive rubric and its potential impact school-wide or in the classroom.

Grant recipients for 2017:

Elementary Schools

Barkers Mill Elementary

Math Manipulative for Eureka Math Curriculum Tammy Seeber Connecting Literacy to Mathematics in Primary Grades Nikki Lavigne Tablet Teaching Sharon Williams Glenellen Elementary

STEM club engineering, technology, and coding Tonilynn Mosley and Eileen Huppert Liberty Elementary

STEM Teacher Guides and Books Brandi Goodwin Moore Magnet Elementary

Third Graders “Dig In” Patti Sinclair and Laura Baxter Norman Smith Elementary

Fluency Stations Amanda Tarver Family Engagement Summer Reading Workshop Rachel Wainwright and Kellie Nedell Pisgah Elementary

Digital Illustration in the Elementary Classroom Travis Stanley Rossview Elementary

iPads for Learning Sara Denson iPads for Learning Teresa Hayhurst iPads for Learning Tangelia Qualkinbush Middle Schools Montgomery Central Middle

High Interest/Low Readability Self-Contained Library Najia Stallworth Students IN-SYNC with Learning Chassie Combs and James Combs New Providence Middle

CTE-STEM Design Rachel Grubb Northeast Middle

Robotics Program Whitney Joyner and Todd Taylor Richview Middle

Increasing Student Focus and Reading Amanda Economos and Wendy Rudolph Helping Students Focus Angelica Encinas and Terry Dublin Rossview Middle

Creative Dramatics Grants for Middle School Chris Yim High Schools Clarksville High School

Maker Challenge Beth Frerking and Sandy Ing ACT BOOT CAMP SATURDAYS Shari Tharpe Kenwood High

Meaningful and Effective Resources for RTI Jamie Wright Northeast High School

CITA Augmented and Virtual Reality App Stefi Outlaw and Bridget Cloud Northwest High

Project Focused Fidgeting Penelope Liotta West Creek High

Problem Solving Toolbox for ISS Students Gary D. Satterfield

To learn more about Clarksville-Montgomery County Education Foundation programs, please visit: www.cmceducationfoundation.com

