|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Clarksville-Montgomery County Education Foundation Awards Nearly $23,000 in Great Idea Grants to Local Educators
Clarksville, TN – For the past eight years, the Clarksville-Montgomery County Education Foundation has offered Clarksville Montgomery County School System educators the opportunity to compete for funds that benefit their classrooms and special projects in a non-traditional way.
This year, 25 out of 65 applicants were awarded up to $1,000 each to implement their ideas, which will impact CMCSS students both directly and indirectly. Awards received were based on a competitive rubric and its potential impact school-wide or in the classroom.
Grant recipients for 2017:
Elementary Schools
Middle Schools
High Schools
To learn more about Clarksville-Montgomery County Education Foundation programs, please visit: www.cmceducationfoundation.com
SectionsEducation
TopicsAmanda Economos, Amanda Tarver, Angelica Encinas, Barkes Mill Elementary, Beth Frerking, Brandi Goodwin, Bridge Cloud, Chassie combs, Chris Yim, Clarksville High School, Clarksville Montgomery County School System, Clarksville TN, Clarksville-Montgomery County Education Foundation, CMCSS, Eileen Huppert, Gary D. Satterfield, Grants, Great Idea Grants, iPad, James Combs, Jamie Wright, Kelli Nedell, Kenwood High School, Laura Baxter, Montgomery Central Middle School, Najia Stallworth, New Providence Middle School, Nikki Lavigne, Northeast High School, Northeast MIddle Schoool, Northwest High School, Patti Sinclair, Penelope Liotta, Rachel Grubb, Rachel Wainwright, Richview MIddle Schoool, Sandy Ing, Sara Denson, Shari Tharpe, Sharon Williams, Stefi Outlaw, Tammy Seeber, Tangelia Qualkinbush, Teresa Hayhurst, Terry Dublin, Todd Taylor, Tonilynn Mosley, Travis Stanley, Wendy Rudolph, West Creek High School, Whitney Joyner
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed