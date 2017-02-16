Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville-Montgomery County Education Foundation Awards Nearly $23,000 in Great Idea Grants to Local Educators

Clarksville-Montgomery County Education FoundationClarksville, TN – For the past eight years, the Clarksville-Montgomery County Education Foundation has offered Clarksville Montgomery County School System educators the opportunity to compete for funds that benefit their classrooms and special projects in a non-traditional way.

This year, 25 out of 65 applicants were awarded up to $1,000 each to implement their ideas, which will impact CMCSS students both directly and indirectly. Awards received were based on a competitive rubric and its potential impact school-wide or in the classroom.

Clarksville Montgomery County School System educators receive $23,000 in Great Idea Grants

Grant recipients for 2017: 

Elementary Schools

 

Barkers Mill Elementary
Math Manipulative for Eureka Math Curriculum		 Tammy Seeber
Connecting Literacy to Mathematics in Primary Grades Nikki Lavigne
Tablet Teaching Sharon Williams
Glenellen Elementary
STEM club engineering, technology, and coding		 Tonilynn Mosley and Eileen Huppert
Liberty Elementary
STEM Teacher Guides and Books		 Brandi Goodwin
Moore Magnet Elementary
Third Graders “Dig In”		 Patti Sinclair and Laura Baxter
Norman Smith Elementary
Fluency Stations		 Amanda Tarver
Family Engagement Summer Reading Workshop Rachel Wainwright and Kellie Nedell
Pisgah Elementary
Digital Illustration in the Elementary Classroom		 Travis Stanley
Rossview Elementary
iPads for Learning		 Sara Denson
iPads for Learning Teresa Hayhurst
iPads for Learning Tangelia Qualkinbush

 

Middle Schools

 

Montgomery Central Middle
High Interest/Low Readability Self-Contained Library		 Najia Stallworth
Students IN-SYNC with Learning Chassie Combs and James Combs
New Providence Middle
CTE-STEM Design		 Rachel Grubb
Northeast Middle
Robotics Program		 Whitney Joyner and Todd Taylor
Richview Middle
Increasing Student Focus and Reading		 Amanda Economos and Wendy Rudolph
Helping Students Focus Angelica Encinas and Terry Dublin
Rossview Middle
Creative Dramatics Grants for Middle School		 Chris Yim

 

High Schools

Clarksville High School
Maker Challenge		 Beth Frerking and Sandy Ing
ACT BOOT CAMP SATURDAYS Shari Tharpe
Kenwood High
Meaningful and Effective Resources for RTI		 Jamie Wright
Northeast High School
CITA Augmented and Virtual Reality App		 Stefi Outlaw and Bridget Cloud
Northwest High
Project Focused Fidgeting		 Penelope Liotta
West Creek High
Problem Solving Toolbox for ISS Students		 Gary D. Satterfield

 

To learn more about Clarksville-Montgomery County Education Foundation programs, please visit: www.cmceducationfoundation.com


    Archives