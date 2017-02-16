Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces 2017 Queen City Road Race T-shirt Contest Winner

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation and Cumberland Bank & Trust are excited to announce the winners of the 2017 Queen City Road Race T-shirt Contest.

Congratulations to Shaniya Mosley, First Place winner and 5th grade student at Burt Elementary School. Shaniya’s artwork will be featured on the 2017 official Queen City Road Race t-shirt.

In addition, her art class received $100.00 and a Subway party!

Second Place winner Gracey Hoilman, 5th grade student at Moore Elementary School, received $50.00 and was awarded a certificate, art kit and a Subway party for her art class.

Third Place winner Angely Rojas, 2nd grade student at Hazelwood Elementary School, received $25.00 and was awarded a certificate, art kit and a Subway party for her art class.

The presenting sponsor of the Queen City Road Race, Cumberland Bank & Trust, plays a large role in not only the race but the art contest as well. “We are proud to sponsor the Queen City Road Race. We really enjoy seeing the t-shirt designs the children come up with,” said Tirzah Tucker of Cumberland Bank & Trust.

The 39th Annual Queen City Road Race will start at 8:00am Saturday, May 6th at Austin Peay State University’s Fortera Stadium. The event will include a 5K, 10K, and One Mile Walk/Run. Registration is available online now at CityofClarksville.com/QCRR.

“The City of Clarksville is serious about improving the health and fitness of our residents, and our Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department leads the way by sponsoring activities like the annual Queen City Road Race,” Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan said. “It’s so important to engage young people in these fitness activities, and the T-Shirt Contest is a great way to accomplish that goal. I congratulate Shaniya, Gracey and Angely for their designs, and hope they participate in the race, too.”

For more on the Queen City Road Race Art Contest please follow Clarksville Parks and Recreation on Facebook.

