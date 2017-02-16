Clarksville Police reports Child Dies From Dog Attack

Clarksville, TN – On Thursday, February 16th, 2017, at approximately 8:20am, Clarksville Police say emergency personnel were dispatched to Charles Thomas Road in response to an E911 call of a child who had been attacked by dogs.

First responders located a 5-year-old male who had extensive injuries from being mauled by the family’s two dogs.

The child was transported to Tennova Healthcare where he died as a result of his injuries.

Both dogs are English Mastiffs, each under one year old. The dogs have been placed in the custody of Montgomery County Animal Care and Control.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact CPD Detective Tim Anderson 931.648.0656 ext. 5132 or the TIPS line at 931.645.TIPS.

Sections

Topics