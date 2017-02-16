|
Montgomery County Government to close for Presidents’ Day
Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government offices will be closed on Monday, February 20th, 2017 in observance of Presidents’ Day.
Public Safety personnel will report as scheduled.
Have a safe and happy holiday.
