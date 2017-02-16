Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Montgomery County Government to close for Presidents’ Day

February 16, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Montgomery County Government TennesseeMontgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government offices will be closed on Monday, February 20th, 2017 in observance of Presidents’ Day.

Public Safety personnel will report as scheduled.

Have a safe and happy holiday.

