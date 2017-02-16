Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam Announces Bob Rolfe as ECD Commissioner

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam today announced Nashville business executive Bob Rolfe as commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (ECD).

An innovative business leader, Rolfe, 56, has more than three decades of experience in business and investment banking in Tennessee.

Rolfe comes to the administration from Medical Reimbursements of America (MRA), a 250-employee Franklin company that provides specialty reimbursement solutions for more than 500 hospitals and health systems across the country. As chairman and CEO, he led the development and rollout of the first technology-based solution dedicated exclusively to the resolution of complex accident claims.

In 2011, Rolfe co-founded West End Holdings, a Nashville-based private equity partnership that acquires and manages underperforming companies, transforming their operating and financial performance. He spent the first 18 years of his career as an investment banker at J.C. Bradford and Co.

“As a lifelong Tennessean, it is an honor to have the opportunity to serve our governor and the citizens of our great state,” Rolfe said. “After spending many years working in the business community, I look forward to applying my energy and efforts toward recruiting additional capital investment and jobs across the state of Tennessee.”

A native of Nashville, Rolfe received his executive MBA from the Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt and his bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama. An active member of the Nashville community, he currently serves on the advisory board of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

He and his wife, Kathy, live in Nashville and have three adult children, Robert, Carly and Leslie. They are members of First Presbyterian Church, where Rolfe has served as an elder for more than 20 years.

Rolfe joins the administration on March 1st. He replaces Randy Boyd who left ECD earlier this month to return to the private sector.

Sections

Topics