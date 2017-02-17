|
APSU Baseball overpowers Youngstown State 9-2
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s baseball team unleashed a four home run night, helping support starting pitcher Alex Robles en route to a 9-2 season-opening victory, Friday afternoon, in the second game of the Riverview Inn Governors Challenge at Raymond C. Hand Park.
Robles (1-0) was impressive in the opener, facing just 18 batters (three over the minimum) in his five-inning outing.He would allow a solo home run in the first inning, but shook it off with back-to-back strikeouts as he struck out the die in the frame.
Those two strikeouts began a stretch that saw Robles retire 10 of 11 until surrendering a solo home run in the fourth.
Austin Peay (1-0) used the long ball to help Robles get ahead of the Penguins. Junior shortstop Kyle Wilson, who was making his debut as a Governor, led off the bottom of the first with a home run to tie the game. Two innings later, junior Cayce Bredlau, who missed the bulk of 2016 due to injury, hit a two-run blast in his return to the diamond for a 3-1 lead the Govs would not surrender.
The Governors would tack on single runs in the fourth and sixth innings before putting the game out of reach with a four-run seventh. Senior outfielder Chase Hamilton led off that frame with a solo home run and senior first baseman Dre Gleason followed with a two-run home run. Sophomore center fielder Imani Willis tacked on the final run with a walk, stolen base and scored on a wild pitch.
Meanwhile, Robles finished his outing with nine strikeouts out of 18 batters faced, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk. The Govs bullpen mopped up the Penguins with sophomore lefty Brett Newberg and freshman right-hander Tyler Thompson combining to retire the final 12 batters of the game.
Youngstown State (0-1) had just three hits – a single and two home runs – scattered throughout their lineup. Shortstop Shane Willoughby and first baseman Andrew Kendrick each hit solo home runs.
YSU starter Joe King (0-1) allowed four runs on eight this in his four-inning outing.
Who Governed
Junior shortstop Kyle Wilson did not waste the opportunity to make a positive first impression, rifling the second pitch he saw as the Govs leadoff hitter over the left field wall to tie the game. He later added a RBI single to cap a 3-for-5 day in his debut. Wilson saw little action defensively, but made the most of his one chance with a quick turn off a ball tipped by Robles to convert an out in the third frame.
Notably
Robles Rock Steady in Debut
Welcome Back Bredlau
Gleason and Hamilton Show Power
Bullpen Stifles Penguins
Next up for APSU Govs
Austin Peay continues its play in the Riverview Inn Governors Challenge with an 11:30am, Saturday contest against Illinois State. The Redbirds powered past Indiana State in the tournament’s first game, 17-7, overcoming an early four-run deficit.
Box Score
2 Youngstown State (0-1) | 9 Austin Peay (1-0)
W: ROBLES, Alex (1-0) L: KING, Joe (0-1)
Youngstown State 2
Austin Peay 9
