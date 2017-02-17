APSU’s online dual enrollment program allows Tennessee high school students to earn college credit

Clarksville, TN – Thanks to Austin Peay State University’s statewide, dual enrollment program, GovNow, high school juniors and seniors from across Tennessee can now get a jumpstart on their college careers, and potentially save more than $7,000 on tuition for a four-year degree.

A major component of GovNow (a reference to APSU’s mascot, the Governor) is the incentive that students can earn four college-level classes for free.

Students who have completed their sophomore year of high school and who meet the dual admission requirements can begin taking online dual enrollment classes through APSU the summer before their junior year.

Students that want to take full advantage of the program, with its discounted tuition rates that continue after those four free classes, have the potential to earn an associate degree—the equivalent of two years of college—by the time they graduate high school.

“It made sense to go ahead and start getting core classes knocked out,” Rebecca Perantoni, a former APSU dual enrollment student, said. “I was able to focus right away on my major.”

Perantoni was able to finish her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Austin Peay in the time it typically takes to complete a bachelor’s degree.

Hannah Musgrove, an APSU student majoring in chemistry and music, took dual enrollment classes while still in high school, and she believes the experience prepared her to be a better student once she entered college.

“It not only helps get you ahead on credits, but it prepares you for navigating campus, assignments and a college schedule before you have seven classes to balance,” she said. “Basically, it gives you time to learn the basics of the college experience so you are able to focus more on the classes at hand, instead of the novelty of everything else.”

The University’s GovNow program is open to students from any high school in Tennessee, including home-school students, who have:

Completed the sophomore year of high school.

A minimum high school GPA of 3.0.

• ACT subscores of 19 in math and English.

• ACT subscores of 19 in math and English. Parent/guardian approval.

• Principal or counselor approval.

For more information on APSU’s online dual enrollment program, visit www.apsu.edu/govnow.

Sections

Topics