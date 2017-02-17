City of Clarksville offices to close Monday, February 20th for Presidents Day

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


City of Clarksville - Clarksville, TNClarksville, TN – City of Clarksville offices will be closed Monday, February 20th, 2017, in observance of Presidents Day, Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan announced.

City Public Safety departments will be scheduled as usual and all essential City services will continue.

Clarksville City Offices close to observe President's Day Monday, February 20th, 2017.

Established in recognition of President George Washington’s (February 22nd) and Abraham Lincoln’s (February 12th) birthdays, Presidents Day was created in 1971 by the Uniform Monday Holiday Act. It is now viewed as a day to celebrate all U.S. presidents past and present.

City of Clarksville offices will reopen on Tuesday, February 21st for regularly scheduled hours.


