Clarksville Police Department holds New Officer Commissioning Ceremony
Clarksville, TN – Brendan Davis became the Clarksville Police Department’s newest police officer Thursday afternoon, February 16th, 2017.
Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan administered the oath of office to the former Houston County deputy at a 1:30pm ceremony at the mayor’s office.
Davis, who is already a state-certified officer, was a 2011 graduate of Houston County High School.
“I’m just thankful for the opportunity to serve the people of Clarksville, “stated Davis.
The new officer will complete several weeks of in-house training and sixteen weeks of training with field training officers before being assigned to a patrol shift.
