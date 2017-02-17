Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Clarksville Police Department holds New Officer Commissioning Ceremony

February 17, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Brendan Davis became the Clarksville Police Department’s newest police officer Thursday afternoon, February 16th, 2017.

Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan administered the oath of office to the former Houston County deputy at a 1:30pm ceremony at the mayor’s office.

Davis, who is already a state-certified officer, was a 2011 graduate of Houston County High School.

Chief Al Ansley, Brendan Davis, Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan

Chief Al Ansley, Brendan Davis, Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan

“I’m just thankful for the opportunity to serve the people of Clarksville, “stated Davis.

The new officer will complete several weeks of in-house training and sixteen weeks of training with field training officers before being assigned to a patrol shift.

Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan, Brendan Davis

Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan, Brendan Davis


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives