Clarksville’s Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway improvement projects

Mayor McMillan urges motorists to slow down and be patient

Clarksville, TN – With several intersection improvement projects under way, travel is tough on the southernmost route connecting Interstate 24 at Exit 11 with downtown Clarksville.

City of Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan urges patience and caution, especially on this route that includes roads with several names and numbers: State Route 76/Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, U.S. Highway 41A Bypass and State Route 112.

Key pressure points right now are on MLK Parkway at Vaughan Road and at Trough Springs Road, where concrete barriers have been placed, narrowing the roadway and separating traffic from work under way on the shoulders. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph on MLK Parkway.

The Clarksville City Street Department, in cooperation with the Tennessee Department of Transportation, has announced these developments:

Vaughan Road – A traffic signal is being installed along with the addition of turning lanes at Vaughan Road on MLK Parkway/State Route 76. The project was awarded in October 2016 to Jones Brothers Construction LLC. The bid price is $1,160,166 and the work is scheduled for completion in July 2017. The signal and turning lanes at Vaughan Road will help handle traffic for a new retail center planned on the southeast corner of the intersection.

Trough Springs Road – Left and right turning lanes are being installed at Trough Springs Road and MLK Parkway/SR 76. The project was awarded in October 2016 to Jones Brothers Construction LLC. The bid price is $459,054 and the work is scheduled for completion in July 2017.

Denny Road – Major improvements, including road realignment and turning lanes, will be installed at Denny Road on the Highway 41A Bypass just south of the Madison Street intersection. Right of way acquisition was funded in April, and construction plans are being developed. Bid letting date for the project is scheduled for October 18th, 2017.

Bypass at Edmondson Ferry Road – Preliminary project design is being conducted at the intersection of Highway 41A Bypass and Edmonson Ferry Road, where the state has approved a city request to add a traffic signal. The city expects to wrap up right-of-way acquisition for the project in the next 60 days.

