Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office promotes Two Deputies

Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) would like to congratulate two deputies in the Detention Division on their recent promotions.

Daniel Black and Melody Wolfe have been promoted to Field Training Officer.

They will both work as FTO’s on third shift in the Montgomery County Jail.

Black started his career at the Sheriff’s Office in August 2015. Prior to working at the MCSO, he served in the United States Army for 23 years.

Wolfe started her career at the Sheriff’s Office in October 2011. Prior to working at the MCSO she studied nursing at Austin Peay State University.

