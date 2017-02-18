APSU Women’s Basketball rallies against Eastern Illinois, falls in Overtime

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – In Saturday’s senior day contest at the Dunn Center, Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team overcame a 17-point deficit to send the game to overtime, where they would eventually fall 78-73 against Eastern Illinois.

Banks finished with a team-high 18 points and 10 rebounds – the 16th double-double of her career. Austin Peay trimmed EIU’s lead to just seven points by the end of the third period, making for an interesting final period.

Junior point guard Bri Williams knocked down two big three-pointers, while sophomore guard Keisha Gregory hit a clutch triple with 41 seconds remaining to give APSU a one-point lead.

A free throw by Alexander made it 70-68, but in the closing moments, EIU’s Grace Lennox converted a game-tying layup with 14 seconds on the clock to send the game to overtime.

The Govs were 0-of-7 from the field in overtime, while the Panthers went 6-of-10 at the free throw line to help earn the victory.

Game Notes

Three additional Govs finished in double figures along with Banks – Williams (14 points), Alexander (12) and senior forward Beth Rates (12).

For Banks, her seven-game streak of having 20-plus points came to an end, but has still posted 21 consecutive games with 10 or more points.

The 14 points for Williams is a career-best. She also led the Govs in steals with four.

Rates recorded two blocks in the contest, helping her pass Amanda Behrenbrinker for second place all-time with 125.

In addition to matching her career-high in assists with eight, Baker increased her three-point streak to nine games.

Gregory played 42 minutes on the night, totaling six points, five rebounds and three assists.

It was Austin Peay’s second overtime game in 2016-17 – the first being a 87-84 win at Tennessee Tech, January 5th.

All four of APSU’s seniors – Banks, Rates, April Rivers and Jacey Scott started the game.

David Midlick’s Message

“With it being senior night, we came out with a lot of energy but fell behind by 17 points in the first quarter. We didn’t quit, though, and gave ourselves a chance to win at the end.”

Up Next for APSU



In its final home game of the season, Austin Peay hosts UT Martin, 7:00pm, Wednesday, at the Dunn Center.

Box Score

Eastern Illinois 9-18 (5-10 OVC) — Austin Peay 12-15 (6-8 OVC) Team 1 2 3 4 OT 1 Total Eastern Illinois 21 20 12 17 8 78 Austin Peay 7 22 17 24 3 73

