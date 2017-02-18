|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Tennessee Highway Patrol stops Vehicle for Traffic Violation, Arrest Human Trafficer Smuggling 12 People Newer: Youth Substance Use Declining in Tennessee »
APSU Women’s Basketball rallies against Eastern Illinois, falls in Overtime
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – In Saturday’s senior day contest at the Dunn Center, Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team overcame a 17-point deficit to send the game to overtime, where they would eventually fall 78-73 against Eastern Illinois.The Governors (12-15, 6-8 OVC) were outscored 21-7 in the opening period, but made an impressive comeback to take a 61-60 lead at the 4:55 mark of the fourth. In the first half, junior center Brianne Alexander provided a lift off the bench with 10 in the half, while senior center Tearra Banks began finding her groove.
Banks finished with a team-high 18 points and 10 rebounds – the 16th double-double of her career. Austin Peay trimmed EIU’s lead to just seven points by the end of the third period, making for an interesting final period.
Junior point guard Bri Williams knocked down two big three-pointers, while sophomore guard Keisha Gregory hit a clutch triple with 41 seconds remaining to give APSU a one-point lead.
A free throw by Alexander made it 70-68, but in the closing moments, EIU’s Grace Lennox converted a game-tying layup with 14 seconds on the clock to send the game to overtime.
The Govs were 0-of-7 from the field in overtime, while the Panthers went 6-of-10 at the free throw line to help earn the victory.
Game Notes
Three additional Govs finished in double figures along with Banks – Williams (14 points), Alexander (12) and senior forward Beth Rates (12).
For Banks, her seven-game streak of having 20-plus points came to an end, but has still posted 21 consecutive games with 10 or more points.
The 14 points for Williams is a career-best. She also led the Govs in steals with four.
Rates recorded two blocks in the contest, helping her pass Amanda Behrenbrinker for second place all-time with 125.
In addition to matching her career-high in assists with eight, Baker increased her three-point streak to nine games.
Gregory played 42 minutes on the night, totaling six points, five rebounds and three assists.
It was Austin Peay’s second overtime game in 2016-17 – the first being a 87-84 win at Tennessee Tech, January 5th.
All four of APSU’s seniors – Banks, Rates, April Rivers and Jacey Scott started the game.
David Midlick’s Message
Up Next for APSU
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT 1
|Total
|Eastern Illinois
|21
|20
|12
|17
|8
|78
|Austin Peay
|7
|22
|17
|24
|3
|73
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed