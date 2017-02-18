Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit Chris Bedell and Merlin receive awards

Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) would like to congratulate K9 Merlin and his handler Agent Chris Bedell on their recognition from the United States Police Canine Association.

Merlin and Bedell were awarded the Excellence Award for Third Quarter 2016 and the Excellence Award for Fourth Quarter 2016.

They received the award for their tireless efforts in search and seizure of narcotics and illegal currency for the 19th Judicial Drug Task Force.

K9 Merlin also assisted in the seizure of approximately $500,000 in methamphetamine coming to the Clarksville, Montgomery County area.

“I’m very proud of Merlin and the work he does for Montgomery County,” said Bedell. “It’s honor to share this award with him and to call him my partner.”

