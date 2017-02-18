|
Southern Illinois Hands Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis 5-2 Loss Friday
APSU Sports Information
Carbondale, IL – The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team dropped a 5-2 match on the road at Southern Illinois Friday night.
SIU picked up the doubles after taking wins at No. 2, 6-1, and No. 3, 6-2. Twins Lidia Yanes Garcia and Claudia Yanes Garcia held a 4-3 lead in their No. 1 match that went unfinished.APSU tied the match at one point each after Lidia Yanes Garcia rallied after falling in the first set of her No. 1 singles match to pick up the win. She defeated Ana Sofia Cordero 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
However, SIU reeled off wins in the four matches to seal the win. In the final match, Ana Albertson picked up the win in her No. 4 singles match defeating Meagan Monaghan 2-6, 6-1, 10-5.
The Govs will take the next eight days off before hosting Lindsey Wilson College on February 25th at 10:00am for their home opener.
Box Score
Southern Illinois 5, Austin Peay 2
Singles
1. Lidia Yanes Garcia (APSU) def. Ana Sofia Cordero (SIU) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2
2. Xiwei Cai (SIU) def. Claudia Yanes Garcia (APSU) 6-4, 2-6, 6-4
3. Tereza Klocova (SIU) def. Helena Kuppig (APSU) 3-6, 6-1, 6-4
4. Ana Albertson (APSU) def. Meagan Monaghan (SIU) 2-6, 6-1, 10-5
5. Athena Chrysanthou (SIU) def. Brittney Covington (APSU) 6-1, 6-3
6. Polina Dozortseva (SIU) def. Alessandra Maganuco (APSU) 6-3, 6-1
Doubles
1. Xiwei Cai/Ana Sofia Cordero (SIU) vs. Lidia Yanes Garcia/Claudia Yanes Garcia (APSU) 3-4, unfinished
2. Meagan Monaghan/Vitoria Beirao (SIU) def. Ana Albertson/Helena Kuppig (APSU) 6-1
3. Tereza Klocova/Polina Dozortseva (SIU) def. Brittney Covington/Alessandra Maganuco (APSU) 6-2
Match Notes:
Austin Peay 1-2
Southern Illinois 1-4
Order of finish: Doubles (3,2,1); Singles (1,3,2,6,5,4)
