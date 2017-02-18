Southern Illinois Hands Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis 5-2 Loss Friday

APSU Sports Information

Carbondale, IL – The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team dropped a 5-2 match on the road at Southern Illinois Friday night.

SIU picked up the doubles after taking wins at No. 2, 6-1, and No. 3, 6-2. Twins Lidia Yanes Garcia and Claudia Yanes Garcia held a 4-3 lead in their No. 1 match that went unfinished.

However, SIU reeled off wins in the four matches to seal the win. In the final match, Ana Albertson picked up the win in her No. 4 singles match defeating Meagan Monaghan 2-6, 6-1, 10-5.

The Govs will take the next eight days off before hosting Lindsey Wilson College on February 25th at 10:00am for their home opener.

Box Score

Southern Illinois 5, Austin Peay 2

Singles

1. Lidia Yanes Garcia (APSU) def. Ana Sofia Cordero (SIU) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

2. Xiwei Cai (SIU) def. Claudia Yanes Garcia (APSU) 6-4, 2-6, 6-4

3. Tereza Klocova (SIU) def. Helena Kuppig (APSU) 3-6, 6-1, 6-4

4. Ana Albertson (APSU) def. Meagan Monaghan (SIU) 2-6, 6-1, 10-5

5. Athena Chrysanthou (SIU) def. Brittney Covington (APSU) 6-1, 6-3

6. Polina Dozortseva (SIU) def. Alessandra Maganuco (APSU) 6-3, 6-1

Doubles

1. Xiwei Cai/Ana Sofia Cordero (SIU) vs. Lidia Yanes Garcia/Claudia Yanes Garcia (APSU) 3-4, unfinished

2. Meagan Monaghan/Vitoria Beirao (SIU) def. Ana Albertson/Helena Kuppig (APSU) 6-1

3. Tereza Klocova/Polina Dozortseva (SIU) def. Brittney Covington/Alessandra Maganuco (APSU) 6-2

Match Notes:

Austin Peay 1-2

Southern Illinois 1-4

Order of finish: Doubles (3,2,1); Singles (1,3,2,6,5,4)

Sections

Topics