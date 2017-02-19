APSU Men’s Golf opens spring season at The Invitational at Savannah Harbor

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University men’s golf will get the spring portion of its 2016-17 schedule underway Monday, participating in The Invitational at Savannah Harbor, hosted by William & Mary at The Club at Savannah Harbor.

Austin Peay is joined by Belmont and Eastern Kentucky in representing the Ohio Valley Conference in this tournament, with Bethune-Cookman, Brown, Butler, Florida A&M, Fort Wayne, Northern Kentucky, Ohio, Savannah State, South Carolina Beaufort, Valparaiso and host William & Mary rounding out the field.

A trio of first-year Governors dot the top of the lineup this week, with Hunter Tidwell slotted into the No. 1 spot—he finished the fall with a team-best 11th-place finish at the Hummingbird Invitational and carded three top-20s to close the fall slate. Freshmen Austin Lancaster and Alex Vegh will each make their fifth appearance in the lineup for head coach Robbie Wilson.

Closing out Wilson’s first lineup for the spring will be sophomore Sean Butscher and the Governors lone senior, Erik Hedberg. Butscher used his winter break wisely, posting a 15th-place finish at the New Year’s Invitational in his native Florida, while Hedberg looks to return to the heights that saw him card a fourth-place finish at the Skyhawk Classic during the fall season.

At press time, pairings had not been made available yet. Live results will be available via birdiefire.com.

