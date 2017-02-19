DUI Memorial Sign Program Legislation Advances

Written by Joe Pitts

Tennessee State Representative

Nashville, TN – House Bill 21, sponsored by Tennessee State Representative Joe Pitts (D-Clarksville) was successful in passing the Transportation Full Committee and now moves on to the Finance sub-Committee. This legislation is known as the Shadow “Shada” Brooke Lowe bill.

This legislation will allow families of victims of impaired drivers, where the impaired driver was also killed, to have a sign erected in memory of the family member. It is to be heard in the Finance Sub-committee on February 22nd.

“It was fitting this legislation was approved by the committee on February 14th, Shada’s 24th birthday,” Pitts said. “Her mother said even though February 14th was a tough day, the idea of some sort of justice for her really helps.”

Hiring Preferences for Veterans

House Bill 165/Senate Bill 209 (Senator Mark Green (R-Clarksville) is scheduled to be heard in the Consumer and Human Resources Sub-committee on Wednesday, February 22nd, 2017 at 3:00pm. This legislation was brought to us by the U.S. Department of Defense. Many companies would like to give special consideration for hiring veterans because of their unique skill sets, proven work ethic, and reliability, but may be hesitant to do so out of concern of violating Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Title VII, Section 11 of the Civil Rights Act, however, contains a carve-out that exempts veterans’ preference processes that are authorized by state statue. “This legislation was defeated last year by the Consumer and Human Resources Sub Committee by a voice vote,” stated Rep. Pitts. “I call on every veteran and their family members to contact the sub-committee members and request they vote in favor of this legislation,” Pitts said. “Our veterans and their families have earned this consideration and I look forward to its passage.”

Jury Duty exemption for people 72 years of age and older

House Bill 167/Senate Bill 208 (Senator Mark Green (R-Clarksville) was filed at the request of a retired teacher from Montgomery County. The bill provides that if a person 72 or older is summoned to jury duty, they may be excused upon showing proof of their age with a government-issued I.D. or government-issued documentation that the jury coordinator finds sufficient to prove the person’s age.

“The bill will not prevent a person 72 or older from serving on a jury if they so desire”, said Pitts. I was asked by the sub-committee members to hold this legislation until everyone on the sub-committee is comfortable with the wording. I will continue to work on this legislation and hope we can pass some version of it this year,” Pitts said.

Clarksville Firefighters Association Local 3180 Presentation

On Monday, February 13th, 2017 President, David Kirkland, of the Clarksville Firefighters Association Local 3180 presented to the Brigadier General Wendell H. Gilbert Tennessee State Veterans Homes its first A.E.D. (Automated External Defibrillator). “I want to personally thank the Clarksville Firefighters for this generous gift to our Veterans Home. I pray it will never be used.” said Pitts.

If you have questions about the above or other issues of concern, please call me at 615.741.2043, or email me at rep.joe.pitts@capitol.tn.gov

Sections

Topics