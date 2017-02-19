Fort Defiance Interpretive Center to commemorate the 155th Anniversary of the Surrender of Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Fort Defiance Interpretive Center, located at 120 Duncan Street, will host a living history event to commemorate the 155th anniversary of the surrender of Fort Defiance to Union soldiers in 1862 from 10:00am to 3:00pm on Saturday, February 25th, 2017.

Visitors can see uniformed Civil War re-enactors from Porter’s Battery who will provide living history and canon firing demonstrations.

Visitors can also tour the permanent exhibit which includes the 18-minute film, “Crossroads of Change 1861-1865”.

The surrender of Clarksville was a significant event in our Civil War history.

Once Fort Defiance and the city fell, there was nothing to stop Union gunboats from capturing Nashville, which was the first Confederate state capital to fall to the North.

Upon the surrender, the citizens of Clarksville endured four years of Union occupation.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, please visit www.cityofclarksville.com or call 931.472.3351.

About Fort Defiance

Fort Defiance, which overlooks the confluence of the Red and Cumberland Rivers, was a cornerstone of the Confederate defense of the area and an important part of the eventual Union occupation of Clarksville. In 1982, Judge and Mrs. Sam Boaz, donated the property to the City of Clarksville.

In 2008, the City secured a $2.2 million federal grant that was combined with local funding and the process of construction of the interpretive center and walking trails began. The more than 1,500-square-foot Center features exhibits about the local area and the fort during the Civil War.

Fort Defiance Interpretive Center is open Monday-Saturday, 10:00am to 4:00pm and Sunday, 1:00pm to 4:00pm during the Fall & Winter.

It is located at 120 Duncan Street, Clarksville, TN.

For more information, visit www.fortdefianceclarksville.com

Sections

Topics