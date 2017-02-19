For second straight day, APSU Baseball’s offense powers way to win

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Third baseman Parker Phillips‘ two-run home run supplied the eventual game winning runs as Austin Peay State University’s baseball team downed Illinois State, 9-4, in Saturday action at the Riverview Inn Governors Challenge.

For the second straight day, Austin Peay’s offense scored in the opening frame, launching out to a three-run lead. Right fielder Chase Hamilton supplied the game’s first run with a RBI double. Two batters later, first baseman Dre Gleason jumped on a pitch for a two-run double high off the batter’s eye in center field.

The Govs responded to that run with one of their own in the bottom of the inning, taking advantage of a series of defensive mistakes by the Redbirds. Hamilton singled to start the inning and, with Phillips at the plate, stole second base. But he advanced to third as the throw to second sailed into center field and then scored as the throw from center sailed to the APSU dugout, giving the Govs a 4-1 lead.

After Illinois State scratched out another run in the fifth, the Govs again responded immediately but more forcefully. Left fielder Cayce Bredlau walked to start the frame and two batters later Phillips hit his game-securing home run to left center field. Another two batters later designated hitter Alex Robles chipped in an insurance run for a 7-4 lead.

Costanzo was left with no decision after he could not complete the fifth inning. Still he held Illinois State to two runs (one earned) on five hits in 4.2 innings of work. Reliever John Sparks (1-0) picked up the win with 2.1 innings of scoreless relief. Left-hander Levi Primasing, making his first appearance since the 2015 season, tossed the final two innings.

Hamilton, Phillips and Gleason – the Govs 4-5-6 hitters — each went 2-for-4 to pace a 10-hit attack. Phillips and Gleason each had two RBI and four other Govs had an RBI.

Illinois State starter David Meade (0-1) suffered the loss after allowing four runs on six hits in four-plus innings of work. Hutchinson went 2-for-2 with a pair of walks and a double to pace the Redbirds offense.

Who Governed

After Illinois State cut the Govs lead to 4-2, Phillips hit his first collegiate home run to put the Govs ahead 6-2 and put them ahead of the Redbirds for good. He also had a single and was hit by a pitch to reach base safely in three of his five plate appearances. After starting the day at third base, he moved behind the plate in the eighth inning.

Notably

Robles Goes Yard

Two batters after Phillips hit his home run, designated hitter Alex Robles piled on with a solo home run to left field. It was the Govs sixth home run of the weekend.

Welcome Back Primasing

A day after the Govs saw left fielder Cayce Bredlau return to action, they saw left-handed reliever Levi Primasing climb the bump, Saturday. He struck out three while allowing two hits over the game’s final two innings.

Gleason Keeps Plugging Away

First baseman Dre Gleason rapped out two hits in Saturday’s affair, including a first-inning two-run double, and is now 5-for-8 (.625) in the first two games. He entered the season seeking to repeat his start of 2016, which saw him roar out to a .402 batting average through the season’s first 29 games.

Out to Another Quick Start

For the second straight game Austin Peay scored in the first frame, scoring three times in the opening stanza against Illinois State. The Govs are 2-0 when scoring first this season after posting an 11-6 record when scoring in the first last season.

Up Next for APSU

Austin Peay wraps up its opening weekend with a 3:30pm, Sunday contest against Indiana State.

Box Score

4 Illinois State (1-1) — 9 Austin Peay (2-0) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 | R H E Illinois State 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 0 4 8 3 Austin Peay 3 0 1 0 3 1 1 0 X 9 10 0 W: L: Meade, David (0-1) SPARKS, John (1-0): Meade, David (0-1)

Sections

Topics