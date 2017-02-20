Alex Vegh career day puts APSU Golf in Sixth place

APSU Sports Information

Savannah, GA – Freshman Alex Vegh carded the finest 36 holes of his Austin Peay State University men’s golf career to help put the Govs in sixth place after the first day of the Invitational at Savannah Harbor.

The Govs are certainly within striking distance of a top-five finish, one shot behind Bethune-Cookman (seven-over) entering Tuesday’s final round.

“I loved the way we came out from the start today,” said head coach Robbie Wilson. “It’s no secret we didn’t have the best fall and the guys have been working hard. Although we couldn’t finish it out today, we are moving in the right direction.”

The Governors hope round one at Savannah Harbor will prove to be a springboard for things to come this spring. A trio of Govs—Vegh, Hunter Tidwell and Sean Butscher—finished in the top-10 after the first-round, with Butscher’s one-under 71 giving him a tie for seventh and placing the Govs third after 18 holes. Butscher opened and closed his round with birdies to pace the Peay.

The Governors dropped a few strokes in the standings in round two, but Vegh was lights-out over the days final 18 holes. The freshman from Gahanna, Ohio posted five birdies in the second round, carding a three-under 69 to move into a tie for fourth (two-under par overall after 36 holes).

As a team, Austin Peay’s efforts on par-fours kept them in the hunt near the top of the leaderboard for much of the day. Through 36 holes, the Govs 4.10 stroke average on par-fours ranks only behind host and tournament leader William & Mary for tops in the field.

Final-round action picks up Tuesday morning at Savannah Harbor; Austin Peay will be paired with South Carolina Beaufort and Bethune-Cookman.

Sections

Topics