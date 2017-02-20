APSU Center of Excellence for The Creative Arts presents alumnae reading, short film screening

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts welcomes two alumnae to campus as author Laurie Cannady and filmmaker Jennifer Callahan return on Thursday, February 23rd, 2017 for a reading and a short film screening.

The reading and screening will take place at 4:00p. in room 303 of the Morgan University Center on the University campus. The event is free and open to the public.

Cannady, who was previously stationed at Fort Campbell and received her bachelor’s degree from Austin Peay, is a professor of English at Lock Haven University and is also on the low-residency MFA program at Wilkes University.

Her memoir, “Crave: Sojourn of a Hungry Soul,” was named one of the best nonfiction books by black authors in 2015 by The Root online magazine. Most recently, Foreword Reviews announced “Crave” as an “Indiefab Book of the Year 2015” finalist in the autobiography/memoir category.

Additionally, “Crave” was named a finalist for the Library of Virginia People’s Choice Award for Nonfiction.

Owner of Jennifer Callahan Photography, Callahan earned her bachelor’s degree from Austin Peay and lives and works in Asheville, North Carolina. Callahan recently wrote and directed “Beulah Land,” a short film centered around the attraction felt between a dishwasher and waitress following a long shift at their restaurant.

For more information, contact the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts at 931.221.7876.

Cannady can be found online at www.lauriejeancannady.com, while more information on Callahan’s work is available at www.jennifercallahanphotography.com

