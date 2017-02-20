APSU Softball begins 2017 with home game against Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s softball team will open the home part of its 2017 regular-season schedule, 2:00pm., Tuesday afternoon at Cheryl Holt Field with a single game versus former Ohio Valley Conference rival Middle Tennessee.

The contest will be the first action for the Governors (3-1) since February 11th-12th, when they participated in the Phyllis Rafter Memorial Tournament, in Kennesaw, GA.

Mattson earned adidas ® Ohio Valley Conference Co-Player of the Week honors following that opening weekend.

Seniors Rikki Arkansas (outfield) and Christiana Gable (first base/pitcher) also recorded above .300 batting averages over that season-opening weekend, with Arkansas posting a .385 batting average – with a team-best seven runs scored and two stolen bases – while Gable batted .308.

Sophomores Kacy Acree (outfield), Danielle Liermann (third base) and Kendall Vedder (shortstop) along with freshman Cassidy Hale (first base) hit home runs over the opening weekend.

In the circle, Austin Peay is led by senior Autumn Hanners, who authored a 2-0 record, with a team-best 1.91 ERA and eight strikeouts in 11 innings of work.

Freshman Kelsey Gross (1-1) picked up the other win, with three strikeouts in 10 innings worked.

Middle Tennessee (6-3) is led at the plate by Austyn Whaley’s .440 batting average, 11 runs scored and 12 RBIs, while Cori Jennings leads the Blue Raiders pitching staff with a 3-2 record and a 2.33 ERA, with 13 strikeouts, in 27 innings of work.

Overall, Tuesday’s contest is the 52th all-time meeting between the Govs and the Blue Raiders (6-3) since their first meeting back on March 11th, 1993 — the eighth-most played series in APSU history — with the Govs trailing in the overall series 34-17 and 9-7 in games played in Clarksville.

Sections

Topics