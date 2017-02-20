|
Recent Articles
Austin Peay State University Baseball moves game against Southern Illinois to Wednesday
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s baseball team has changed the date and time of its upcoming contest against Southern Illinois due to rain forecast for the Clarksville area.
The two teams now will play a 4:00pm, Wednesday contest at Raymond C. Hand Park.The Governors will turn to sophomore left-hander Josh Rye, who will make his first start of 2017.
He made four starts last season and was 1-0 in 10 appearances. Southern Illinois will turn to junior transfer Allen Montgomery, a right-hander who will make his first appearance for the Salukis.
He was 2-6 last season at Southeastern Illinois College.
Team Notes
Austin Peay finished the Riverview Inn Governors Challenge with a 2-1 record, tied with Illinois State and Indiana State for top spot in the final standings… The Govs eight home runs in the three game weekend were its most since hitting nine home runs at SIU Edwardsville last season (May 13th-15th).
Six different Govs hit a home run on the weekend, including first baseman Dre Gleason and left fielder Cayce Bredlau, who each hit two home runs… The Govs had 14 extra-base hits on the weekend (4 doubles, 2 triples and 8 home runs) and posted a .629 slugging percentage.
Defensively, APSU was charged with just one error and posted a .992 fielding percentage… The Govs batteries racked up three pickoffs, including catcher Parker Phillips who registered a pickoff at first base, Sunday… On the mound, Austin Peay pitchers allowed just six walks in 27 innings for an impressive 2.00 walk per nine inning rate… The pitchers coupled that with 27 strikeouts in 27 innings – a 9.00 strikeout per nine inning rate.
SectionsSports
