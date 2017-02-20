Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Austin Peay State University Softball game against Middle Tennessee postponed

February 20, 2017 | Print This Post
 

APSU Sports Information

APSU Softball - Austin Peay State UniversityClarksville, TN – With the significant threat of rain moving into the Clarksville and mid-state area Tuesday morning and continuing into the evening, Austin Peay State University’s softball home opener at Cheryl Holt Field versus Middle Tennessee State University has been postponed.

Austin Peay Softball has Tuesday game against Middle Tennessee postponed due to rain threat. (APSU Sports Information)

The two schools are working to find a make-up date to re-schedule the contest, but that date is yet to be announced.

Check back on Austin Peay’s official athletic website LetsGoPeay.com or on Twitter @AustinPeaySB for any announcement of a make-up date with MTSU.

Austin Peay (3-1) returns to action this weekend, when they travel to Bowling Green, KY, to play in the WKU Hilltopper Spring Fling.


