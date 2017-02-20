Nashville Sounds announce Kids Club and Silver Sounds Club

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced two fan clubs for the 2017 season today – Booster’s Kids Club presented by First Tennessee and the brand-new Silver Sounds Club to honor the team’s senior fans.

In partnership with the YMCA, Booster’s Kids Club is for all children ages 12 and under. A $20.00 membership includes a club t-shirt, two general admission tickets to any three Sunday games, 10 Fun Zone vouchers, a piggy bank from First Tennessee and a 10% discount at the Sounds Pro Shop.

The Silver Sounds Club is for fans ages 55 and wiser. A $20.00 membership includes a club t-shirt, official membership card, two Select section tickets to three games Sunday-Wednesday and a 10% discount at the Sounds Pro Shop.

To order a membership for Booster’s Kids Club or the Silver Sounds Club, call 615.690.HITS, e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com, or place an online order at www.nashvillesounds.com

All shirts and membership items will be available by pickup or standard shipping on March 1st.

The Sounds begin the season on Thursday, April 6th with a five-game series on the road against their American Southern Division rival, the Round Rock Express.

The 2017 season will be the Sounds’ 40th in franchise history and their third as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. Opening Day is scheduled for Tuesday, April 11th as the Sounds host the Oklahoma City Dodgers at 6:35pm at First Tennessee Park.

Season ticket memberships are available now by calling 615.690.4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com

Sections

Topics