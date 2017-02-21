APSU Women’s Basketball takes on UT Martin Skyhawks in season’s final home game

Austin Peay (12-15/6-8 OVC) vs. UT Martin (10-17/7-7 OVC)

Wednesday, February 22nd, 2017 | 7:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team prepares for the home finale, 7:00pm, Wednesday, in the Dunn Center against UT Martin – a crucial matchup to improve its postseason chances.

The game will serve as “Peayk Out” night, with all fans encouraged to wear pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness.

Southeast Missouri, who the Govs play on Saturday, and Eastern Kentucky also sit at 6-8. If the season ended today, Austin Peay would be the eight seed in the tourney.

APSU comes into Wednesday’s game with three-straight losses, including an overtime heartbreaker against Eastern Illinois, Saturday.

Despite her seven-game streak of recording 20-plus points coming to an end, senior center Tearra Banks still managed to have her second consecutive double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Banks continues to lead the league in scoring throughout OVC play at 23.3 points per game, while her season-long average of 19.7 ranks 18th in the nation. The Louisville native also has the fourth-most field goals made in the country at 218, while her 60.6 field goal percentage is 11th.

Three additional Govs also reached double figures – junior point guard Bri Williams (14 points), junior center Brianne Alexander (12) and senior forward Beth Rates (12). Rates also moved to second all-time in career blocked shots with 125 after two swats against the Panthers.

About the UT Martin Skyhawks

Since their victory over Austin Peay, January 25th, the Skyhawks have made a significant turnaround – winning six of their last seven games, including a four-game winning streak.

Kendall Spray enters the contest as the reigning OVC Freshman of the Week after posting 26 points at SEMO, Saturday. She leads the team in scoring this season at 13 points per game, while Myah Taylor (12.9 ppg), Ashton Feldhaus (11.4) and Emanye Robertson (10.9) also average double figures.

Clarksville native Jessy Ward made her return from injury three days after the APSU matchup, and had a breakout game at SIU Edwardsville, February 11th, where she knocked down five threes en route to a team-high 22 points.

Last Time Against the Skyhawks

Five Govs scored 10 or more points at UT Martin, January 25th, led by Banks’ 27 points and Rates’ 12 points, 11 rebounds. However, it wasn’t enough as the Skyhawks emerged with an 83-80 victory.

APSU Storylines

Banks on pace for seventh place. After moving to eighth all-time in scoring at Austin Peay, Banks is now 50 points away from reaching seventh place, currently with 1,393 career points.

B-Will on point. Despite missing the entire overtime period on Saturday due to fouling out, junior point guard Bri Williams dropped a career-high 14 points, including hitting four three-pointers while recording four steals.

Baker for three. Redshirt sophomore guard Falon Baker has made a three in nine consecutive games after knocking down one against the Panthers.

Rates nearing 50 blocks this season. Rates will finish her career second all-time in career blocks, unable to reach Gerlonda Hardin’s 223 first-place mark. The senior is three away from 50 this season.

