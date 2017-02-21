Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Burt-Cobb Recreation Center Flea Market

Clarksville, TN – Calling all bargain hunters! The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is excited to host an indoor Community Flea Market on Saturday, April 22nd, 2017 from 8:00am to 1:00pm at Burt-Cobb Community Center.

Shop new and used items from local vendors. Bring a friend. Admission is free.

Additional Information

Vendor applications are available at Burt-Cobb Recreation Center, or online at www.CityofClarksville.com/ParksRec

Spaces are $15.00 and include table, tablecloth and 2 chairs.

Burt-Cobb Recreation Center is located downtown at 1011 Franklin Street.

For more information, please contact Burt-Cobb Recreation Center at 931.472.3381.

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

The mission of the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is to provide a variety of positive recreational experiences to enhance life values for individuals, families, and our diverse culture.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

