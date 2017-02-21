NASA to present findings on Exoplanets in other systems during Wednesday News Conference

Written by Felicia Chou / Sean Potter

NASA Headquarters

Washington, D.C. – NASA will hold a news conference at 10:00am PST (12:00pm CST) Wednesday, February 22nd, to present new findings on planets that orbit stars other than our sun, known as exoplanets. The event will air live on NASA Television and the agency’s website.

Details of these findings are embargoed by the journal Nature until 10:00am PST (12:00pm CST).

Media and the public also may ask questions during the briefing on Twitter using the hashtag #askNASA.

The briefing participants are:

Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington

Michael Gillon, astronomer at the University of Liege in Belgium

Sean Carey, manager of NASA’s Spitzer Science Center at Caltech/IPAC, Pasadena, California

Nikole Lewis, astronomer at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore

Sara Seager, professor of planetary science and physics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge

A Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) about exoplanets will be held following the briefing at noon PST (2:00pm CST) with scientists available to answer questions in English and Spanish.

For NASA TV streaming video, downlink and updated scheduling information, visit:

http://www.nasa.gov/nasatv

The briefing will also be carried live on:

www.ustream.tv/NASAJPL2

For more information on exoplanets, visit:

http://exoplanets.nasa.gov

