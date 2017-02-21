|
NASA to present findings on Exoplanets in other systems during Wednesday News Conference
Written by Felicia Chou / Sean Potter
Washington, D.C. – NASA will hold a news conference at 10:00am PST (12:00pm CST) Wednesday, February 22nd, to present new findings on planets that orbit stars other than our sun, known as exoplanets. The event will air live on NASA Television and the agency’s website.
Details of these findings are embargoed by the journal Nature until 10:00am PST (12:00pm CST).
Media and the public also may ask questions during the briefing on Twitter using the hashtag #askNASA.
The briefing participants are:
A Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) about exoplanets will be held following the briefing at noon PST (2:00pm CST) with scientists available to answer questions in English and Spanish.
For NASA TV streaming video, downlink and updated scheduling information, visit:
The briefing will also be carried live on:
For more information on exoplanets, visit:
