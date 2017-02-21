Young players step up for APSU Men’s Golf at the Invitational at Savannah Harbor

APSU Sports Information

Savannah, GA – The young players who took their share of hits in the fall may have turned a corner for Austin Peay State University men’s golf if this week’s showing in the Invitational at Savannah Harbor is any indication.

The Govs finished sixth, one shot behind Bethune-Cookman for a top-five finish in the William & Mary-hosted event at the Club at Savannah Harbor, with a trio of newcomers leading the way.

Another freshman, Austin Lancaster, opened his round with a birdie and didn’t look back. He matched Vegh with a 73—two off his career-low—and finished tied for 31st (74-76-73=223).

Junior Hunter Tidwell was one shot back of Vegh and Lancaster on the day but together another fine 54-hole showing as he continues to be one of head coach Robbie Wilson‘s most consistent performers. The transfer from Darton State shot a 74 for the day and a three-over 219 (72-73-74), picking up his fourth consecutive top-20 finish (t-14).

Sophomore Sean Butscher (71-78-76=225; t-36) and senior Erik Hedberg (72-78-78=228; t-46) rounded out the lineup for the Govs.

The Govs return to action March 6th-7th at the Sacramento State Invitational, hosted at Valley Hi Country Club in Elk Grove, CA.

