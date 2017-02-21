Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Young players step up for APSU Men’s Golf at the Invitational at Savannah Harbor

February 21, 2017 | Print This Post
 

APSU Sports Information

APSU Men's Golf - Austin Peay State UniversitySavannah, GA – The young players who took their share of hits in the fall may have turned a corner for Austin Peay State University men’s golf if this week’s showing in the Invitational at Savannah Harbor is any indication.

The Govs finished sixth, one shot behind Bethune-Cookman for a top-five finish in the William & Mary-hosted event at the Club at Savannah Harbor, with a trio of newcomers leading the way.

Austin Peay Men's Golf comes in sixth at Invitational at Savannah Harbor. (APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay Men’s Golf comes in sixth at Invitational at Savannah Harbor. (APSU Sports Information)

A pair of freshmen fired matching 73’s to lead the Govs through the final 18 holes. Alex Vegh continued his torrid start to the spring season, with four birdies in the final round, including one on the par-three No. 3 to close out his round and finish the tournament at one-under par and tied for eighth—his first career top-10 as a Governor.

Another freshman, Austin Lancaster, opened his round with a birdie and didn’t look back. He matched Vegh with a 73—two off his career-low—and finished tied for 31st (74-76-73=223).

Junior Hunter Tidwell was one shot back of Vegh and Lancaster on the day but together another fine 54-hole showing as he continues to be one of head coach Robbie Wilson‘s most consistent performers. The transfer from Darton State shot a 74 for the day and a three-over 219 (72-73-74), picking up his fourth consecutive top-20 finish (t-14).

Sophomore Sean Butscher (71-78-76=225; t-36) and senior Erik Hedberg (72-78-78=228; t-46) rounded out the lineup for the Govs.

The Govs return to action March 6th-7th at the Sacramento State Invitational, hosted at Valley Hi Country Club in Elk Grove, CA.  


Sections

Sports

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives