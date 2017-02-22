APSU Baseball blasts Southern Illinois, 10-3

APSU Athletics Department

Clarksville, TN – On Wednesday afternoon at Raymond C. Hand Park, Austin Peay State University right fielder Chase Hamilton hit two home runs to lead Govs five home run outing in a 10-3 victory over Southern Illinois.

Austin Peay (3-1) wasted little time jumping out front thanks to shortstop Kyle Wilson, who opened the bottom of the first inning with a home run. Hamilton followed two outs later with his own solo home run, giving the Govs a 2-0 lead.

Second baseman Garrett Giovannelli drove in two runs with a single, the first of three straight singles that was capped by Hamilton’s RBI single for a 5-0 lead.

Third baseman Parker Phillips supplied a three-run home run in the fourth inning to extend the lead to 8-0. Willis hit his first collegiate home run in the fifth and Hamilton added a second solo home run in the sixth to conclude the Govs scoring.

Govs starting pitcher Josh Rye (1-0) did his part on the mound, tossing three scoreless innings and allowing a single hit while striking out three. Reliever Ricky Heagarty followed with two scoreless, hitless frames as the bullpen allowed just three runs on four hits while striking out seven.

Southern Illinois broke up the shutout bid in the sixth inning, scoring on a wild pitch before first baseman Logan Blackfan then drove in a run with a RBI single. Second baseman Connor Kopach tacked on a solo home run in the eighth.

Blackfan led the Salukis with a 3-for-4 outing, accounting for more than half SIU’s five hits.

SIU starter Allen Montgomery (0-1) suffered the loss after allowing five runs on eight hits in 2.2 innings.

Who Governed

Hamilton hit solo home runs in the first and sixth innings as part of a 3-for-4, three RBI performance. The home runs were his 22nd and 23rd, moving him into the Govs Top 15 in home runs. Hamilton also had a RBI single in the second and walked and scored in the fourth inning.

Notably

Govs Keep Going Yard

Entering the week tied for the Division I lead in home runs, the Govs pounded out five home runs against the Salukis with four different batters leaving the yard. Shortstop Kyle Wilson hit a home run to lead off the first for the second time during the homestand. In addition, center fielder Imaini Willis hit his collegiate home run.

Phillips Also Leaves The Hand

Catcher Parker Phillips also left his mark on the game, hitting a three-run home run in the fourth inning. It was the only multi-run home run of the Govs five blasts on the night. He went 2-for-3 with three RBI.

Bredlau Shows Off The Wheels

Left fielder Cayce Bredlau continues to show no ill effects from last season’s lower body injury. The latest evidence was his fourth inning triple that hit the left center wall and eluded the Salukis defense.

Remy Makes Impact In First Outing

Max Remy made his first career outing as a Governor, starting at third base. In his first plate appearance, he got on board via a walk. His next time up he laced a double into the left field corner for his first collegiate hit.

Pitching Staff Steady

For the third time during the homestand, the Govs pitching staff held an opponent to eight hits or less. Starter Josh Rye set the tone with three scoreless innings, allowing one hit. Four relievers followed and allowed just three runs over the next six innings on just four hits. All told, the quintet allowed just five hits and three walks while striking out 10.

Next up for APSU Baseball

Austin Peay next travels to nationally-ranked North Carolina State for a three-game series, beginning with a 2:00pm (CT), Friday contest.

