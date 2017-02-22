|
APSU Baseball blasts Southern Illinois, 10-3
APSU Athletics Department
Clarksville, TN – On Wednesday afternoon at Raymond C. Hand Park, Austin Peay State University right fielder Chase Hamilton hit two home runs to lead Govs five home run outing in a 10-3 victory over Southern Illinois.
Austin Peay (3-1) wasted little time jumping out front thanks to shortstop Kyle Wilson, who opened the bottom of the first inning with a home run. Hamilton followed two outs later with his own solo home run, giving the Govs a 2-0 lead.The Governors padded that lead in the second inning 90-feet at a time. Third baseman Max Remy led off the frame with a walk and center fielder Imani Willis followed with a single.
Second baseman Garrett Giovannelli drove in two runs with a single, the first of three straight singles that was capped by Hamilton’s RBI single for a 5-0 lead.
Third baseman Parker Phillips supplied a three-run home run in the fourth inning to extend the lead to 8-0. Willis hit his first collegiate home run in the fifth and Hamilton added a second solo home run in the sixth to conclude the Govs scoring.
Govs starting pitcher Josh Rye (1-0) did his part on the mound, tossing three scoreless innings and allowing a single hit while striking out three. Reliever Ricky Heagarty followed with two scoreless, hitless frames as the bullpen allowed just three runs on four hits while striking out seven.
Southern Illinois broke up the shutout bid in the sixth inning, scoring on a wild pitch before first baseman Logan Blackfan then drove in a run with a RBI single. Second baseman Connor Kopach tacked on a solo home run in the eighth.
Blackfan led the Salukis with a 3-for-4 outing, accounting for more than half SIU’s five hits.
SIU starter Allen Montgomery (0-1) suffered the loss after allowing five runs on eight hits in 2.2 innings.
Who Governed
Hamilton hit solo home runs in the first and sixth innings as part of a 3-for-4, three RBI performance. The home runs were his 22nd and 23rd, moving him into the Govs Top 15 in home runs. Hamilton also had a RBI single in the second and walked and scored in the fourth inning.
Notably
Govs Keep Going Yard
Phillips Also Leaves The Hand
Bredlau Shows Off The Wheels
Remy Makes Impact In First Outing
Pitching Staff Steady
Next up for APSU Baseball
Austin Peay next travels to nationally-ranked North Carolina State for a three-game series, beginning with a 2:00pm (CT), Friday contest.
TopicsAllen Montgomery, APSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Baseball, APSU Men's Baseball, APSU Sports, Austin Peay State University, Cayce Bredlau, Chase Hamilton, Clarksville TN, Connor Kopach, Garrett Giovannelli, Governors, Govs, Imaini Willis, Imani Willis, Josh Rye, Kyle Wilson, Logan Blackfan, Max Remy, North Carolina State, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, Parker Phillips, Raymond C. Hand Park, Ricky Heagarty, Salukis, SIU, Southern Illinois
