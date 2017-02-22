APSU’s John Murray receives Tennessee Sports Writers Association Player of the week honor

APSU Sports Information

Nashville, TN – On Tuesday, Austin Peay State University Basketball senior guard John Murry earned Tennessee Sports Writers Association Men’s Basketball Player of the Week accolades after averaging 28.5 points with eight 3-pointers in a pair of victories for the Governors last week.

In his last two appearances at the Dunn Center, Murry led the Govs to a pair of crucial victories to remain in the hunt for a postseason berth.

Against Eastern Illinois, Murry’s career-high 32 points paced Austin Peay to a 19-point comeback win against the Panthers—he had two bursts of 10-point scoring in less than five minutes, one in each half (scoring 12 from 6:36-2:32 (4:04) in the first half and another 10 from 9:04-5:47 (3:17) in the second half as the Governors secured head coach Dave Loos‘ 500th career victory.

On Senior Night against SIU Edwardsville, Murry led the Govs with 25 points, hitting 4-of-5 from beyond the arc and 7-of-8 at the free-throw line. His performance bumped him up to eighth overall in scoring (16.4 ppg) and fourth in OVC play (20.1 ppg).

For Murry, Saturday was the 10th 20-point game of his Austin Peay career—all coming this season since November 30th (22 games). Over his last five games, the Indianapolis native is averaging 23.6 points and shooting 48.1 percent (37-for-77) from the floor, 80.5 percent (33-for-41) from the free-throw line and 40.7 percent (11-for-27) from beyond the arc, averaging 2.2 threes per game.

He scored 10 points over the final 4:38 against SIU Edwardsville—the 10th time this season and third in two games he needed less than five minutes to score 10 points.

Murry is the second Gov to earn the trinity of weekly honors (Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week, College Sports Madness Player of the Week, and TSWA Player of the Week) in the same week this season; Josh Robinson picked up all three for his work in the Tarkett Sports Classic, November 18th-20th. This is Murry’s first career honor from the TSWA.

Murry and the Govs face a crucial upcoming road trip, traveling to UT Martin (7:00pm, Thursday) and Southeast Missouri (4:15pm, Saturday) needing wins to secure a trip to the OVC Tournament.

