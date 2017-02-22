Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Clarksville Police are looking for Runaway Juvenile Johan Guadarrama

February 22, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a Runaway Juvenile.

Johan Flores Guadarrama, (Male, Hispanic) 12/17/1999 (17 years old) left his residence at 276 Goodlett Drive without parental consent on Tuesday, February 14th, 2017 and hasn’t returned home.

If anyone knows his whereabouts please contact Detective Kevin Shaw at 931.648.0656, ext. 5389.

Please call Detective Kevin Shaw at 931-648-0656, ext. 5389 if you have seen runaway Johan Flores Guadarrama.

Please call Detective Kevin Shaw at 931-648-0656, ext. 5389 if you have seen runaway Johan Flores Guadarrama.


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives