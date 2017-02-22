Clarksville Police are looking for Runaway Juvenile Johan Guadarrama

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a Runaway Juvenile.

Johan Flores Guadarrama, (Male, Hispanic) 12/17/1999 (17 years old) left his residence at 276 Goodlett Drive without parental consent on Tuesday, February 14th, 2017 and hasn’t returned home.

If anyone knows his whereabouts please contact Detective Kevin Shaw at 931.648.0656, ext. 5389.

