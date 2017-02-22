Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Clarksville Police reports Vandalism in Tylertown Road Area

February 22, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Detective Kevin Rushing is currently investigating an incident that occurred in the Winterset Subdivision off Tylertown Road sometime between Friday night and early Monday morning (February 17th -20th) wherein vandals entered several properties and caused extensive damage to homes under construction.

Anyone that has information is asked to contact Detective Rushing at 931.648.0656 ext. 5383, the TIPS Line at 931.645.TIPS or email  Kevin.Rushing@cityofclarksville.com

Clarksville Police investigate Winterset Subdivision vandalism.

Clarksville Police investigate Winterset Subdivision vandalism.

There is currently a $2000.00 reward being offered by other entities than the Clarksville Police Department for information leading to an arrest.


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives