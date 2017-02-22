Hot Shooting APSU Govs get impressive home win over UT Martin

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – In it’s home finale Wednesday night, Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team earned a much-needed 85-60 victory over UT Martin at the Dunn Center.

The win helped move the Governors (13-15, 7-8 OVC) into a five-team tie spanning positions four through eight in the Ohio Valley Conference standings.

Against the Skyhawks, junior center Brianne Alexander stepped up off the bench for the Govs, totaling 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting. Austin Peay caught fire early in the contest and never cooled off up until the fourth period – scoring 24 points in each of the first two quarters to lead 48-25 at halftime.

APSU was on fire behind the three-point arch in that span, connecting on nine first-half threes – including six in the second period alone.

In particular, sophomore guard Keisha Gregory was locked in, knocking down five threes on the night to give her 15 points. She flirted with a triple-double, but despite becoming four assists short, she still managed to earn her second-career double-double with 11 rebounds.

The Govs continued to shoot lights-out in the third quarter, going 11-of-16, with senior guard April Rivers emerging off the bench for a season-high 13 points. Austin Peay’s largest lead was 42 points at the 7:38 mark of the fourth, but UT Martin went on a 20-8 run in the final stanza to close the gap to 25.

Game Notes

As a team, Austin Peay dominated the Skyhawks in both rebounds (50-33) and assists (21-9). At the half, the Govs held a 14-2 assist advantage over their opponent.

It’s the first time the Governors have grabbed 50 rebounds in a single-game since January 15th, 2015 against Tennessee State.

APSU finished with 11 three-pointers, a season-high.

Alexander was one point shy of matching her career-high, which was 23 points vs. Christian Brothers, November 13th, 2016. Her eight field goals made ties her career-best, though, and she also had six rebounds.

Gregory has now scored 14 or more points in three of her last four games. The five three-pointers made and 11 rebounds are both career-highs.

Rivers finished the night 5-of-8 from the floor, including two threes. She was four away from equaling the best scoring night of her career (17 points vs. Trevecca, November 18th, 2013).

Senior forward Beth Rates was the fourth Gov to reach double figures, finishing with 11 points.

Junior point guard Bri Williams also came within range of a triple-double, totaling seven points, six rebounds and seven assists.

Senior center Tearra Banks picked up two early fouls in the first half, and recorded eight points in 11 minutes. This snaps her 21-game streak of recording 10 or more points.

Up Next for APSU



Austin Peay will complete its regular-season schedule when it travels to Southeast Missouri, 2:00pm, Saturday, February 25th.

