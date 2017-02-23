|
Austin Peay State University’s Savannah Amato named OVC Field Athlete of the Week
APSU Sports Information
Brentwood, TN – Austin Peay State University track and field team sophomore pole vaulter Savannah Amato has been named adidas®/Ohio Valley Conference Female Field Athlete of the Week, the conference office announced Wednesday.
Amato’s 3.86m (12-8.00) mark at the Ohio State Tune-Up secured her season’s second pole vault victory and in the process, gave her the top four pole vault marks in the OVC for the 2016-17 indoor season.
She enters this weekend’s OVC Indoor Championships leading a trio of Governors atop the OVC pole vault best lists—Dascha Hix (3.71m) and Gretchen Rosch (3.49m) give Austin Peay a legitimate threat to sweep the podium in Charleston this weekend.
For Amato, the win over the weekend represented her seventh career pole vault victory. Meanwhile, this is her second career weekly honor from the conference office; she also earned Field Athlete of the Week for February 17th, 2016.
She joins Kaylnn Pitts among Governors who have earned a weekly honor from the conference during the 2016-17 season.
Amato and the Govs are getting geared up for the 2016-17 OVC Indoor Championships, hosted by Eastern Illinois this weekend at Lantz Fieldhouse in Charleston, IL.
