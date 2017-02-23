Lone Oak Baptist Church to hold Golf Scramble on April 22nd

Cunningham TN – On Saturday, April 22nd, 2017, the Lone Oak Baptist Church will host a Golf Scramble at the Eastland Green Golf Course. Tee time is 1:00pm. The event is expected to last until 6:00pm.

The cost is $50.00 per person or $200.00 per team. There will be prizes for 1st place, 2nd place, and 3rd place as well as closest to the pin and longest drive.

Mulligan packages will also be available for purchase.

All proceeds goes to support the Lone Oak Baptist Church Nicaragua Mission Team.

Eastland Green Golf Course is located at 550 Clubhouse Lane in Clarksville, Tennessee.

For more information about the Gold Scramble, or to sign up, please contact Kevin Britt at 931.801.3958 or jbritt52277@gmail.com

Lone Oak Baptist Church appreciates your support!

