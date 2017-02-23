|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Tennessee State Fire Marshal Warns Tennesseans of Fire Hazards Posed by Medical Oxygen
Eight Fire Fatalities Involving Medical Oxygen Occurred in Tennessee in 2016
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) reminds consumers that homes where medical oxygen is used need specific fire safety rules to protect people from fire and burns.
“We urge Tennesseans to take extra care when using medical oxygen in the home,” said State Fire Marshal and Commerce & Insurance Commissioner Julie Mix McPeak. ”Oxygen saturates fabric-covered furniture, clothing, hair, and bedding, making it easier for a fire to start and spread. Help protect yourself, your loved ones, and your property by complying with the safety instructions that are provided with home medical oxygen supplies.”
From 2011-2016 there were 34 fire fatalities in which medical oxygen was reported as present in the residence.
Eight fire fatalities involving medical oxygen occurred in Tennessee during 2016, the second-highest number recorded in the state’s history (2014 was first with 9 fatalities).
According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), smoking is the leading heat source resulting in medical oxygen-related fires, injuries and deaths.
The SFMO encourages Tennesseans to remember the following important precautions regarding home medical oxygen use:
Safety Tips
For more information on making your home fire-safe, download and print the State Fire Marshal’s home fire safety checklist. Tennessee residents can request a free smoke alarm for their home by visiting www.tn.gov/fire
About the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance
TDCI protects the interests of consumers while providing fair, efficient oversight and a level field of competition for a broad array of industries and professionals doing business in Tennessee. Our divisions include the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Insurance, Securities, Consumer Affairs, Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy, Regulatory Boards, Tennessee Emergency Communications Board, Tennessee Corrections Institute, and TennCare Oversight.
SectionsNews
TopicsFire Hazard, Julie Mix McPeak, Medical Oxygen, Nashville TN, National Fire Protection Association, SFMO, Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, Tennessee State Fire Marshal's Office
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed