APSU Department of Theatre and Dance presents 11th Annual Spring Dance Concert

Clarksville, TN – The APSU Department of Theatre and Dance opened its production of the 11th Annual Spring Dance Concert on Wednesday, February 22nd, 2017.

This year’s production features dance works choreographed by APSU faculty, students and Laurie Goux, a guest artist who completed a residency in Afro-Caribbean dance technique.

The 11th Annual Dance Concert will run through Saturday, February 25th, at 7:30pm each night, and on Sunday, February 26th, at 2:00pm. All performances will take place in the Trahern Theatre.

Additionally, Dr. Dixie Webb, dean of the College of Arts and Letters, will host a reception for costumer Lilo Rogoish on Sunday, February 26th, at 4:00pm, immediately following the matinee performance of the dance concert. Rogoish is a long-time fixture in the Theatre and Dance community of Clarksville.

With approximately 50 years of service to Austin Peay, the University will celebrate all of her work building costumes that have been seen in theatre, dance and opera works at APSU, the Roxy Regional Theatre and beyond. The celebration reception will take place in the new laboratory theatre in the Trahern building.

Tickets for the 11th Annual Spring Dance Concert can be purchased online at the Theatre and Dance webpage, www.apsu.edu/theatre-dance, or preceding the performance.

For more information, please call Marcus Hayes at the Trahern Theatre box office at 931.221.7379.

