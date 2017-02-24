APSU Women’s Basketball looks to secure OVC Tournament bid at Southeast Missouri

Austin Peay (13-15/7-8 OVC) vs. Southeast Missouri (13-15/7-8 OVC)

Saturday, February 25th, 2017 | 2:00pm CT

Cape Girardeau, MO | Show Me Center

Cape Girardeau, MO – Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team completes its regular season schedule, 2:00pm, Saturday at Southeast Missouri, with a win guaranteeing a spot in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament field.

The Governors (13-15, 7-8 OVC) enter the final weekend in a five-way tie for fourth place, with the top eight teams advancing to the tourney beginning on March 1st.

However, the two teams below the Govs at 6-9 – Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State – hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over APSU.

In its home finale at the Dunn Center, Wednesday, Austin Peay earned a huge 85-60 victory over UT Martin, delivering one its finest performances of 2016-17.

In addition to holding the Skyhawks to 32 percent shooting, the Govs totaled season-highs in both rebounds (50) and three-pointers made (11).

Junior center Brianne Alexander played a huge part in helping the Govs earn its 10th home win – the most since the 2003-04 season. Alexander posted 22 points (8-of-10) with six rebounds off the bench, driving to the rim aggressively to visit the free throw line 11 times.

Sophomore guard Keisha Gregory was lights-out with five threes, while also recording her second career double-double (15 points, 11 rebounds), along with six assists.

Senior guard April Rivers provided a lift off the bench with a season-high 13 points, while senior forward Beth Rates also had double-digits with 11.

About the Southeast Missouri Redhawks

The Redhawks own an identical record to Austin Peay, and also enters Saturday’s matchup following a momentum-shifting win. SEMO previously dropped a home contest against UT Martin, but bounced back on Wednesday, defeating Murray State 80-67.

It will be senior day at the Show Me Center as Olivia Hackmann and Bri Mitchell will be recognized. Since Hackmann suffered an injury which sidelined her indefinitely, Mitchell has carried the offensive load for the Redhawks, averaging 17.1 points in OVC play. Mitchell is coming off a 25-point outing at Murray – her ninth-straight game to reach double figures.

Sharpshooter Hannah Noe has also been a weapon from the perimeter. She’s averaging 11.4 points per contest, highlighted by 29 points vs. Eastern Illinois where she hit a school-record nine three-pointers.

Last Time Against the Redhawks

Senior center Tearra Banks was nearly perfect from the field (11-of-13) the last time the teams met on January 28th, finishing with 24 points in Clarksville.

In addition, Rates and junior forward Sydney Gooch combined for 25 as APSU defeated the Redhawks 84-74.

APSU Storylines

Banks moves to tie for 10th in all-time blocks

Banks’ 21-game streak of recording double figures came to an end against the Skyhawks (eight points, eight rebounds).

However, the Louisville native had two blocked shots in the contest to give 58, putting her in a tie for 10th place all-time with Ashley Herring.

Gregory taking command

Gregory is averaging 12.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists over the team’s last four games.

B-Will on point

Junior point guard Bri Williams had another solid stat line, recording seven points, seven assists and six rebounds against UTM.

Baker for three

Redshirt sophomore guard Falon Baker has made a three-pointer in 10 consecutive games after knocking down two against the Skyhawks.

Off the bench

Austin Peay’s bench has scored 37 and 38 points, respectively, in the last two matchups.

