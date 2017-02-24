City of Clarksville to honor African American Churches Saturday

Saturday event will celebrate local congregations

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan has proclaimed Saturday as a day to celebrate the African American Church.

“African American Churches have played a vital role in helping to make the City of Clarksville and communities across our Nation stronger by reaching out to others in need,” Clarksville Mayor McMillan says in the proclamation. “The City of Clarksville joins with all its citizens to celebrate the many contributions African American Churches have made to our City and Country.”

Mayor McMillan presented the proclamation at Thursday’s City Council session to The Rev. Jerry Jerkins, retired pastor of St. Johns Missionary Baptist and a long-time community leader, who inspired and helped organize Saturday’s event.

Jerkins said the free event is open to all and will present historical information about each Clarksville African American congregation.

Here is the full text of the proclamation:

PROCLAMATION

Celebrating The African American Church

WHEREAS, the contributions of African Americans, especially the historic role of African American Churches, have stirred our Nation’s and our City’s conscience, and helped shape our character. During African American History Month, we honor the commitment of generations of African Americans, and generations of African American Church congregations, in pursuing the promises of America, and reinforce our commitment to be a Nation and a City of opportunity; and

WHEREAS, the accomplishments of African American Churches in every aspect of our society continue to encourage people to reach as far as their vision and dreams may take them; and

WHEREAS, African American Churches have played a vital role in helping to make the City of Clarksville and communities across our Nation stronger by reaching out to others in need. By answering the call to love thy neighbor, the Churches have set a positive example, and we continue to be inspired by their compassion and service to others; and

WHEREAS, we are reminded of their courage in their struggle to change the hearts and minds of our citizens; and

WHEREAS, it is fitting and proper to conduct an event to present the history of all African American Congregations in Clarksville and Montgomery County, and recognize that our Nation and City are stronger and more hopeful because of the work of the Black Church and its leaders.

WHEREAS, the City of Clarksville joins with all its citizens to celebrate the many contributions African American Churches have made to our City and Country.”

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Kim McMillan, Mayor of Clarksville, Tennessee, do hereby proclaim, Saturday, February 25, 2017, as:

CELEBRATING THE AFRICAN AMERICAN CHURCH DAY

And urge the residents of our City, and communities across the country, to participate in observing this special day and celebrating our local churches every day.

Kim McMillan, City Mayor Sylvia Skinner, City Clerk

