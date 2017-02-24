Contemporary textile artist Sonya Clark to visit APSU

Clarksville, TN – With support from the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA), the Austin Peay State University Department of Art and Design will welcome award-winning textile artist Sonya Clark to the campus for a visiting artist lecture at 7:00pm on March 15th, in the Morgan University Center, room 303.

With support from CECA, all Art and Design events are free and open to the public.

Since 2006, she has served as chair of the Craft and Material Studies Department at the Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Richmond. She was previously the Baldwin-Bascom Professor of Creative Arts at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Clark holds an MFA from Cranbrook Academy of Art, and in 2011 she was awarded their first mid-career Distinguished Alumni Award. She also holds a BFA from the Art Institute of Chicago and a BA from Amherst College. In 2015, she was awarded an honorary doctorate.

Clark is the recipient of several awards, including an Art Prize Grand Jurors co-prize in 2014, a Pollock-Krasner Grant, a Smithsonian Artist Research Fellowship, a Rockefeller Foundation Bellagio Fellowship in Italy, a Red Gate Residency in China, a Civitella Ranieri Residency in Italy, an Australian National University Residency, an 1858 Prize for Contemporary Southern Art, a 2011 United States Artist Fellowship and an Art Matters Grant.

Her work is in the collections of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, National Museum of Women in the Arts, Indianapolis Museum of Art, Virginia Museum of Fine Art and the Musees d’Angers in France. Clark has exhibited her work in more than 300 museums and galleries in Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and the Americas. Her work has been favorably reviewed in several publications, including the New York Times, Philadelphia Inquirer, Italian Vogue, Los Angeles Times, Hyperallergic and Huffington Post.

For more information on this lecture, contact Michael Dickins, gallery director, at dickinsm@apsu.edu.

